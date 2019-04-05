Dimitrije Mamontov. Picture: UKZN

Durban - UKZN medical graduate Dimitrije Mamontov not only passed Summa Cum Laude but he scooped all the medical prestigious awards at his recent graduation ceremony. Mamontov, 24 who is currently serving his internship at Tambo Memorial in Gauteng wants to specialize in a surgical discipline, with neurosurgery at the top of his list.

He said scoring top of his class has been his goal since he began his medical degree journey six years ago.

Mamontov was awarded the YK Seedat Prize awarded to the top MBChB student, the Professor Meera Chaggan Award for excellence in Paediatrics, the Alan B Taylor Prize for obtaining highest marks in Obstetrics and Gynaecology and the RWS Cheetham Senior Memorial Prize for top marks in Psychiatry.

Like any child with a dream, Mamontov’s fascination with medicine led to him pursuing it as a career and he has not regretted his choice.

"Since then I am reminded, nearly every day, of how lucky I am to be able to do what I do. I fondly remember day one in the dissecting hall, clerking my first patient, scrubbing into my first surgery, helping a mother bring life into the world, and desperately pounding on the chest during my first resuscitation. This is a career like no other and, although a tough night on call will try its best to convince me otherwise, it is an honor and a privilege to care for people."

He says his family and friends have supported him through all frustrations and were always there encouraging him to succeed.

Giving advice to peers and other students he said “Focus on your own journey. Never compromise on your goals, treat those under your care with respect and dignity and never lose yourself."

Mamontov describes himself as proud life-long Durbanite and alumnus of Durban High School. He is 75% Serbian, 25% Russian and the first South African in his family. In his free-time he enjoys reading and playing guitar. His new-found love is Korean cuisine.

Daily News