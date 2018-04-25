Durban - Motorists have been falling victim to beggars on the streets pretending to be disabled and in need of financial help.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) they have received several calls from the public because they have fallen victim to beggars and car guards posing as disabled, with the intention to collect money or to rob them.

Prem Balram, Rusa spokesperson, said they have two pictures taken hours apart, of a teenager posing as a disabled person at a robot and then him walking as normal a while later.

“The suspects in most cases approach a female driver after removing their shirts and twist their arms and legs to appear disabled. Unsuspecting motorist then open their windows to hand over change and the suspect usually grabs their mobile phones or hand bags and flee,” Balram said.

He said the teenager in the pictures has not been involved in any robberies but he collects money at the R102 and Inanda Road intersection near the BP Garage in Verulam.

“He removes his clothes, twist his body and appears to be disabled. He then dresses up and walks away every evening after collecting cash from passing motorists. The public is warned to refrain from fully opening their windows at robots and stop signs to avoid falling victim to this scam,” he said.

According to the eThekwini Municipality by-laws under the nuisances and behaviour in public places by-law, 2015, obstructing, blocking or disturbing of traffic and pedestrians, no person may: