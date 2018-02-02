Durban - The discovery of a headless body at an Umbilo nature reserve has sparked fears that a gang of killers could be lurking on the streets of Durban.

Last week, a person walking deep in Pigeon Valley in Glenwood came across a semi-naked woman’s corpse. Her head, nipples, finger and vagina had been removed. A man was arrested for the woman’s murder.

Colonel Thembeka Mbhele confirmed the head and finger had been recovered.

The 32-year-old suspect has since appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court and was remanded.

Police are searching for the woman’s next of kin so that she may be identified and buried.

The murder comes just six months after a woman’s body was discovered in the bush at Stellawood Cemetery.

In August 2017, a woman believed to be aged between 25 and 30 was allegedly abducted by a group of men and her body later found in the cemetery. She had been raped and strangled. She was partially clothed and covered by a plastic bag.

In August 2016, a headless woman was found in the park on Edith Benson Crescent. A man walking through the park found the body and contacted the Berea police. The woman’s body parts and vagina had been mutilated.

There was a similar incident in Jameson Park in May 2014.

Speaking to the Daily News on condition of anonymity, two self-confessed sex workers said news of the recent murder had scared them.

The women said they had no one to protect them.

“After hearing this, I only come out in the afternoon. I do not work in the evenings,” she said.

The 23-year-old woman lives in Ntuzuma and rents a room in a block of flats along the Berea.

Afraid

She said although she did not know the woman found in Pigeon Valley, she was afraid to continue working the streets. However, she felt she had no option but to stay in the business because “jobs are scarce”.

Another sex worker said she was taking care of her sister’s three children and this was the only way she knew how to make “quick” money.

The woman revealed she only recently returned to the streets after being assaulted.

“A group of men approached me and we went to an area at North Beach."

“After we did business, the men choked me. They tried to kill me. When they thought I was dead, they left me there. Every time I think about it, it makes me emotional.”

The woman said since her experience she was more selective about her clientele.

“The guys who took me were well-dressed. They just left me there afterwards. I have seen them twice since they tried to kill me. But they did not recognise me. Since then, I have moved to a new area,” she said.

Heather Rorick, of the Bulwer Safety Forum, said it was sad that police kept this information from local patrol groups.

“I am not saying police must divulge any sensitive information to us that may hinder their investigations, but they must keep us up to date on such incidents. All the community groups do patrols and we gather bits of information. One never knows when these bits will complete the puzzle,” she said.

Ward 33 councillor Mmabatho Tembe called the recent find “horrific”.

“We should all be careful and try not be alone when we travel. There should be more patrols in our area and people must report suspicious activity,” she said.

At this stage, residents believe that the woman killed in Pigeon Valley was a prostitute.

One of the sex workers the Daily News spoke to said: “Last week, the police did tell us about the body that was found. They told us we should just watch ourselves.”

However, Mbhele did not answer questions about whether the recent killings could be muti-related or were carried out by someone specifically targeting prostitutes in the area.

“The question of motive is subject to an ongoing investigation,” she said.

Daily News

Like us on Facebook