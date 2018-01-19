Durban - The question on the future of the KwaZulu-Natal ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) will feature prominently at the second meeting of the party’s top brass, which began on Thursday, a source has told Independent Media.

Speculation is rife that the national executive committee (NEC) will disband the KZN provincial leadership.

Lawrence Dube, leader of the aggrieved faction which successfully challenged the results of the party’s 2015 provincial elective conference, said the disbandment was inevitable.

The High Court in Pietermaritzburg nullified the outcomes of the conference which saw Sihle Zikalala defeat Senzo Mchunu to become KZN chairperson.

Dube said should the NEC disband the KZN leadership, a provincial task team (PTT) will have to be put together to run the affairs of the province until a conference re-run elects new leaders.

“We need a provincial task team that is not biased, we need sober people who have the interests of the ANC at heart. People who will make sure that we get a credible conference.

“People who will understand and respect the constitution of the ANC and conference guidelines,” Dube said.

Mdumiseni Ntuli, ANC provincial spokesperson, said if the national leadership takes a decision that affects a lower structure, the lower structure must always give the higher structure the benefit of the doubt in its judgment and work to realise the objectives of that decision.

“Our attitude in KZN has not changed. Whatever decision is taken by our national leadership affecting our province will enjoy our support,” Ntuli said.

The PEC was effectively dissolved by an order of the Pietermaritzburg High Court. It, however, returned to office after filing a notice to appeal against the judgment.

Dube called on the NEC to deal decisively with those he accused of having brought the party into disrepute.

“If the NEC agrees with the decision of the courts and disbands the PEC, some people will have to be charged and brought to a disciplinary hearing. ‘’

Disregard

“We have been seen as an organisation that has people who disregard the law; these people were declared unlawful by the court and they remained in office,” Dube said.

Ntuli said the call for disciplinary proceedings was irrational.

“The decision of the court was not based on irregularities but on the conference being held prematurely.

“ The current PEC is a beneficiary of the process that it was not part of. Senzo was the chairperson, Sihle was secretary, so if anyone must be held to account it would have to be previous PEC and those they led,” Ntuli concluded.

Daily News