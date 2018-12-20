File picture

Durban - Police have issued a cautionary warning to livestock owners about a scam asking them to pay money to get back stolen and recovered livestock. "Please beware that police will never request cash from a victim, instead Stock Theft Investigators will, in fact, assist victims and would transport them to view the recovered livestock," said Colonel Thembeka Mbele

According to Mbele criminals pretend to be police officers from other province investigating their cases.

"They would inform the victim that their livestock has been recovered at another province but they have to deposit a certain amount of cash so that their livestock can be transported back home. Criminals are demanding amounts from R2000 upwards.

She said all victims of stock theft are advised to make contact with their investigating officers as soon as they have opened a stock theft case.

"If they have been contacted by these criminals, they are advised to immediately contact the nearest police station or their investigating officer. Familiarise yourselves with detectives investigating your cases and do not fall prey to these fraudsters. When receiving such calls or text messages, please ask the caller for the brand mark of your recovered livestock as well as their contact details and then contact police immediately."

She said victims must have the following details to provide to police:

-The cell number of the person who called.

-The date and time of the call.

-The name and surname of the person who called.

-An address where the livestock could be viewed.

- The account number of the account into which the money should be paid and the account holder name.

-An e-mail address or another cell number where confirmation of payment should be forwarded.

Daily News



