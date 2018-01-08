"Children and pets who are left in cars are vulnerable and can become dehydrated quickly,” said the AA.

Durban - The Automobile Association (AA) has warned motorists not to leave children or pets in vehicles, even for a while as temperatures rise.

“Temperatures in cars can climb very rapidly, and even if a window is cracked slightly open, the inside temperature will exceed outside temperatures by several degrees. Children and pets who are left in cars are vulnerable and can become dehydrated quickly,” said the AA.

The AA said people must consider leaving children or pets at home or dropping them off before running errands. The AA also said that leaving children and pets in hot, poorly ventilated cars is very dangerous and must be avoided.

“In addition, these hot summer days may be followed by heavy downpours, and may, in some cases, even lead to floods. For this reason all road users must ensure they drive, walk or cycle safely across bridges and main roads,” urged the AA.

The AA also said that motorists must ensure their cars are in a good condition and that all windscreen wipers still work properly. Wipers that have not been used for some time can become damaged from exposure to the sun and therefore should be checked before they are needed in a downpour.

Moreover, tyres should also be checked to ensure they are in good condition as worn tyres may lead to aquaplaning in wet weather if they are beginning to wear down. Balding tyres, including the spare tyre, should be replaced to avoid potential risks.

“There are still some severe weather warnings for parts of the country issued by the South African Weather Service and road users are urged to check local weather listings for any potential weather hazards in their area or on their routes. We also warn road users not to take chances in areas with low-lying bridges. Remember, your safety, and that of any passengers, is more important than anything else so be careful when driving in dangerous conditions,” concluded the AA.

Daily News