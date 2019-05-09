THIS was the sight that greeted voters queueing at Westcliff Secondary School in Chatsworth, Durban, yesterday. Piles of uncollected rubbish stretched for about 40m along the streets causing a foul smell. Leon Lestrade African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - A foul stench greeted resident of Westcliff in Chatsworth, Durban, as they made their way to the voting station at Westcliff Secondary School yesterday. The stench emanated from piles of uncollected rubbish stretching for about 40m along the streets near the school. Party agents stationed outside the school were wearing gas masks.

Nathan Moses, 44, vice-chairperson of the Wiltshire Community Police Forum, said the rubbish had been there for two weeks, since Durban Solid Waste (DSW) workers began striking.

“It’s disgusting, absolutely appalling and a crisis,” he said.

“It is a huge health risk at the moment because of all the disease and maggots coming from that dump.”

On Tuesday night, eThekwini Municipality released a statement saying the strike was over. Yesterday, DSW trucks were seen picking up rubbish around Durban.

The Westcliff area is still recovering from the floods that devastated Durban, and claimed eight lives when a house collapsed near the school.

Resident Chris Bhiman, 78, stressed the need for reconciliation and ubuntu after he voted. “When you vote for the ANC, this is what you get,” he said, pointing to the rubbish.

Bhiman lives with his family, including his 2-month-old grandchild, near the rubbish, and said the smell from it was becoming unbearable.

“We need a change. For 25 years now we have not seen much change. They promised us a better life and we have not seen it. Do our children have any future with the current government?” he asked.

Sathaswan Govender, the DA Westcliffe ward councillor, said the turnout for the elections was positive, despite the area having to deal with disaster after disaster.

Govender said he had received reports of residents living near the piled-up rubbish having constant headaches and trouble breathing, leading to his appealing to the Department of Health to intervene.

“We have no indication when it will be cleared, but since the strike is over, we are hopeful it will be as soon as possible,” he said.

Daily News