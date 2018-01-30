Berea resident Nirvana Naidoo indicates the damage to the windscreen of her BMW after it was struck by a rock thrown on the N2 northbound near Coedmore Road. Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - A Berea motorist has became the latest statistic of the recent spate of rock throwing, when her windscreen was damaged on the N2 northbound near Coedmore Road on Monday.

Nirvana Naidoo, a law student at Unisa, was returning home on the N2 when a stone struck the left side of her windscreen while she was passing Coedmore Road near the NPC cement factory.

Naidoo, who had been driving in the centre lane, had to swerve her BMW on to the median, where she stopped to assess the situation.

“I had passed the speed-trapping cameras when I heard a bang. Pieces of glass flew everywhere."

“I was not certain if I had hit someone or another car. I was immobilised with fear."

“I am not sure how I crossed the lanes and then got to the left side of the road in that state of shock,” Naidoo said.

Alone and catching her breath, she decided to dust off the glass pieces from the dashboard.

But then movement in the distance caught her attention when she glanced at the side mirror.

“In the bushes alongside the road, I could see two heads bobbing up and down. I looked in my rear-view mirror and could see two guys crawling or walking in a crouched position towards the car.

Purse

“I took out my purse and threw it out of the window. It had R200 in it. I don’t know why or what made me do it.

“Looking back, I think it could have saved someone else from being attacked,” Naidoo said. She then drove to the Malvern police station, where she opened a case of malicious damage to property.

Naidoo praised the police for their empathy at the station and making her feel better before they could take a statement.

Jan Christoffel van den Berg, an eThekwini ward councillor, said he was accompanied to the scene by two Montclair police vehicles soon after the rock-throwing incident to conduct a search, but they failed to find Naidoo’s purse or the suspects.

Bellair police station is investigating the incident.

Meanwhile two alleged rock-throwers were remanded at the Greenwood Park police station after making a brief appearance on charges of possession of dangerous weapons in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Captain Nqobile Gwala said the men were arrested on a ­pedestrian bridge on the N2 near Queen Nandi Drive.

The pair were spotted leaning over the Queen Nandi Drive-Inanda Road bridge carrying a rock.

They were found in possession of a knife and gloves.

On Saturday, a rock was thrown on to the sunroof of a Golf 7 GTI from a bridge above Higginson Highway.

Farhaad Mohamed, 45, the owner of the car, said he continued driving after hearing a loud bang.

Rock-throwing incidents have increased after last month’s attack when Amina Haffajee, 16, and her brother Abdur Raheem, 7, were killed when a boulder thrown from a bridge crashed through the windscreen of the vehicle they were travelling in on the N2, between Tongaat and Ballito.

Daily News