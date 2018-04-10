Logan Moodley, a boat repairman, has to foot the bill after three of his boats were burnt during protests in Shallcross on Sunday.

Durban - A Shallcross boat repairman could only watch as protesters on Sunday dragged three of his boats on to the road and set them alight.

Logan Moodley, 73, the owner of Logan's Boating, now has to foot the bill.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the protest broke out on Link Road after a five-year-old girl was knocked over by a motorist.

Gwala said after the incident, the angry community had blockaded the road and burnt boats and tyres in protest.

Stoned

It is alleged that they also stoned passing vehicles.

Moodley said four boats that needed repairs were standing in front of his home on a vacant piece of land, which he maintained.

Moodley said it was not the first protest on the road and he was “quite used to it”.

He received a message from a passer-by that protesters were pulling his boats out of his property.

“There was a group of people, maybe more than 50, that hauled the boats out. I could do nothing.

“The police were being stoned. Luckily the metro police arrived and saved the day,” Moodley said.

A water-ski boat; a Dorado 16-foot cabin sea boat and a Vagabond 16-foot sea boat were burnt to ashes. A Catamaran 18-foot boat was saved from being set alight by police.

“I employ four people and provide them with training on boat repairs. The estimated value of the boats is R200000.

“I have spoken to the customers and we have worked out some sort of method for their compensation,” Moodley said.

Referring to the car crash, Gwala said a case of culpable homicide had been opened at Chatsworth Police Station.

A case of public violence was opened regarding the protests.

Moodley has not made an official report to police.

