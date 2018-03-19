A woman was killed and her son-in-law seriously injured following a robbery at their home in Westville on Thursday night. Picture : Supplied

Durban - Durban businessman, Imraan Randeree of Randeree Jewellers is in a stable condition following a home invasion on Thursday night which left his mother-in-law dead and him in a critical condition.

On behalf of the Randeree family, Ashraf Randeree released a statement on the status of Imraan after he was admitted to hospital with a gunshot wound and the death of his mother-in-law, Rookaya Dhooma.

Ashraf said: “Our family is heartbroken on the demise of our dear Marhooma Rookaya Dhooma.”

“I can confirm that Imraan is in a stable condition and is currently under observation in ICU. It was a blessing that his injuries were not more severe.

"We are humbly appealing to the media and to the public to respect the family’s privacy during this time.

"We have been made aware that there are unverified Whatsapp and social media messages that are circulating, and we appeal to people to refrain from passing around these speculations.

"While we mourn the loss of a very good woman, in these tough and trying times, we ask that you keep my brother and our family in your prayers and thoughts.”

The statement also said that nurses have also urged the public and the media to refrain from contacting the hospital for updates and statements. Visitation has only been restricted to immediate family.

It is alleged that the gang broke the family’s front gate and entered the home. When the homeowner tried to stop them, the men fired shots. Randeree was shot in the cheek and shoulder while Dhooma sustained a fatal gunshot wound.

Our sister publication, the Sunday Tribune, reported that police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said no arrests had been made and a case of murder, attempted murder and robbery was being investigated.

