Andhir Singh, 22, was killed after a car crash on the N3. Pic : Facebook

Durban - A popular face on the Durban comedy circuit has died. Adhir Singh, a member of Dingalings, died following car crash on the N3, near Spaghetti Junction on Monday night.

It is alleged that a car collided head on into Singh’s car. He was critically injured and died in hospital.

Kumseela Naidoo, of Dingalings, said they were shocked and deeply saddened by Singh’s death. Singh played the tabla (Indian drum) during the group’s performances.

“We are just completely numb. He had been a part of the group for the last two years and we watched him mature over that period. Adhir was a very loving and considerate person who always went out of his way to help others. He was impeccably respectful to others,” Naidoo said.

Singh’s death comes less than a month after Melvyn David, also of Dingalings fame, was killed. David, known as ‘The Funny Guy’, was on his way home from dropping friends in Phoenix on December 14, when he crashed into a truck. He died at the scene.

Naidoo said it has been an emotional time for the Dingalings.

“However, we have been overwhelmed with the messages of condolences and calls from fans. Adhir was a vital part of the group who will be sorely missed,” she said.

Singh’s older sister, Sandhiya, described her brother as 'the life of the party'.

“It is at least comforting to know that my brother enjoyed his Christmas and New Year’s Day,” she said.

Sandhiya said her brother was a typical 22-year old who lived his life to the fullest.

“He was very ambitious and did not know how to say no. Our home has been filled with so many people just coming to celebrate my brother’s life. We are sad that his life was cut short. He had a golden heart and was always the baby of the family,” she said.

Sandhiya said her parents have been left devastated at the loss of their only son.

Taking to Facebook, fellow Dingalings comedians, Senzo Mthethwa and Koobeshan Naidoo, expressed their shock at Singh's death.

"Sad to hear of the loss of Adhir Singh II Gone too soon. Rest in peace buddy," Mthethwa wrote.

"RIP Adhir Singh II. I cannot believe this. Go well laaitie. Going to miss you. You were a phenomenal kid laaitie...so talented, respectful, honest," said Koobeshan.

Singh was not married and did not have children.

