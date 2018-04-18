Durban - Police were on Thursday hunting a gang that held up a jewellery shop and shot their way out of a Westville Mall on Wednesday.

During the shoot-out with an off-duty police officer, one of the bandits was possibly shot and wounded.

It is alleged that a gang of five armed robbers, all wearing baseball caps walked into the centre around noon.

Andreas Mathios, Blue Security Community and Media Liaison Officer, said: “They held up staff in a jewellery shop and fled with jewellery, firing as many as seven shots that hit store windows and the glass entrance doors of the centre, as they made their getaway.”

He said an off-duty police officer fired two shots at the robbers as they fled the scene before police gave chase and arrested two of the men.

“There was blood found on the floor which appears to be from one of the suspects that managed to get away. No staff or shopping centre patrons were injured during the incident,” he said.

He said Westville police were at the scene of the incident.

Captain Nqobile Gwala, police spokesperson, said a group of armed men entered the business premises in Westville.

"At gunpoint they took the jewellery and the off-duty police official that was in the vicinity witnessed the incident and a shoot-out ensued. The suspects fled the scene but police managed to apprehend two suspects on the M13 while trying to escape. They are believed to be in their late twenties. A case of business robbery has been opened for investigation," Gwala said.

