Durban - As schools re-open on Tuesday many holidaymakers are making their way back home, resulting in high traffic volumes, but law enforcement officers have stepped up their efforts to arrest people who are breaking the law.

Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad, metro police spokesperson, said over the weekend they held roadblocks around the city, in Verulam, Pinetown and on Quarry Road near uMgeni Business Park, an area notorious for drag racing and deadly car crashes.

Sewpersad said police had arrested 73 people for driving under the influence of alcohol. Twenty-three of these were at Verulam, 26 at uMgeni Business Park and 24 from Pinetown.

He said police would be continuing with the roadblocks and would be targeting areas known to have many collisions or incidents.

Con Roux, the commercial manager at the N3 Toll Concession, said traffic volumes had been hovering at about 1 300 vehicles an hour heading north towards Gauteng on Sunday.

He said some people were likely to maximise their time on holiday and choose to travel home today.

There were no incidents to report, Roux said, which they hoped would continue.

“The traffic volume is higher than last year, but I am happy that the fatality rate is down,” Roux said.

He said this was on an initial view of the statistics. They would, however, finalise the figures later in the month. Motorists who want to know how traffic was flowing should go to @N3Route on their Twitter account, he said.

Zinhle Mngomezulu, Road Traffic Inspectorate provincial spokesperson, said they did not have any figures on the number of arrests made as these would only be available later on Monday.

The Department of Transport, Community Safety and Liaison held a mass funeral at the weekend for 15 people who died in a taxi crash last month.

The department said MEC Mxolisi Kaunda vowed to clamp down on illegal transport operators in the province.

“It is disheartening to stand in front of so many coffins and speak of road safety when there are still people who disregard the lives of others. This was just a deliberate act of disobedience to the rules of the road.”

The department said that according to preliminary investigations, it appeared the taxi driver had lost control of the vehicle and gone down the embankment.

Kaunda ordered that the owner of the vehicle be prosecuted: “He consciously went through all the illegal channels to have his vehicle licensed and he deliberately ordered for it to operate illegally, moreover in an unroadworthy state.”

