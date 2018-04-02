Durban - An alleged house robber was shot dead and two others were wounded in Pinetown on Monday night when a homeowner, responding to his neighbour's cries for help opened fire on a gang terrorising her.

During the drama, a 72-year-old woman was shot by the alleged robbers.

Unconfirmed reports are that three men entered the house in Padfield Park carrying firearms. The woman who lives alone as a tenant was the alleged target of the robbery.

The owner next door heard the noises and came outside. It is alleged that an exchange of gunshots between the homeowner and the robbers took place.

Garrith Jamieson of Rescue Care paramedics said they responded to the shooting shortly before 8pm.

"On arrival they (paramedics) found a woman in her seventies, the homeowner, had been shot. She was in a critical condition and required urgent attention from advanced life support paramedics before she was transported to an area hospital," Jamieson said.

"One man, an alleged intruder, had been shot and killed and was declared dead at the scene. Another had been wounded, and was also treated by medics at the residence. He was taken to hospital under police guard," he said.

Colonel Thembeka Mbhele, KwaZulu Natal police spokesperson, confirmed the incident.

"A case of attempted murder and house robbery was opened at Pinetown police station. One suspect was shot and wounded. A second suspect was arrested. Two unlicensed firearms were found on the suspects. The arrested suspects will appear in Pinetown Magistrate’s Court," she said.



Daily News