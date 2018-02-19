Zinziswa Sonjica, of Montclair and currently living in the US, said last week's school shooting in Parkland, Florida, has left her fearful.Picture: Supplied

Durban - As the US reels from another shooting that claimed the lives of 17 people and wounded at least 14 in Parkland, Florida, a young South African living there said the incident had left her fearing for her safety.

“I don’t feel safe in my workplace. I don’t feel safe in a mall. I don’t feel safe where there are a lot of people. If a person can do it at a school full of children, what is stopping them from coming to a workplace where there are many adults?” asked 22-year-old Zinziswa Sonjica, previously of Montclair and now living in Naples, Florida.

Last week, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz allegedly went to his former school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, and started shooting people.

The New York Times reported that Cruz had been investigated for mental health problems by the Florida Department of Children and Families because he had posted videos of himself on Snapchat cutting himself and expressing an interest in buying guns.

The newspaper reported that the department, however, had found that he was a low risk to himself and others.

Sonjica said the experience had left her feeling paranoid.

The first time she heard about the shooting was at her workplace. She works at the Ritz Carlton as a hospitality intern. When she arrived at work, Sonjica said the mood felt different. Her colleagues then told her about the shooting.

“South Africa has a really high crime rate, but the crime is so different here (America). I felt disgusted and heartsore,” she said.

A fellow South African intern broke down in tears.

Another colleague said her daughter had an issue with a child in her school who had made a kill list including names of some of the teachers and pupils. The parents only found out about it a week after the boy had been suspended.

Sonjica’s colleague said it was this type of neglect that led to mass shootings like the one in Parkland.

“There is a lot of anger right now. I think people are angry because nothing is changing.”

She said what happened in Parkland made people debate gun control in the country.

In 2012, 20-year-old Adam Lanza killed 28 people and then himself at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut,

In October last year, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock killed 58 people and injured hundreds who were attending a country music concert in Las Vegas, Nevada.

