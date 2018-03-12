Durban - A good Samaritan who allegedly tried to stop a scuffle between two people near his home was beaten to death in Phoenix on Saturday night.

Donovan Naicker, 37, of Cranebridge Close, was at home when he heard a group of men he knew arguing at a shopping complex across the road.

The argument quickly turned into a punch-up.

Naicker had to cross an empty plot of land and a stream to get to the scene of the altercation.

Natasha Naidoo, his sister, tried to hold back tears as she reminisced about their relationship.

She described him as a humble, respectable person who was willing to help people even if he risked his life.

“He was not a fighter, but rushed to the aid of a friend in trouble. He was trying to stop the fight. They chased after him. I am not sure why he did not run home. Instead, he ran up the embankment. We suspect he was chased on foot and by car. They caught him. They struck his head with bricks,” Naidoo said.

Glen Naidoo, of private security company KZN VIP Unit, said Naicker was a Good Samaritan who tried to stop the fight and then himself became a victim.

Naidoo said he was assaulted with bricks and died at the scene.

Prem Balram, a spokesperson for private security company Reaction Unit South Africa, said police arrested five people.

“It is alleged that a group of friends were walking home from a local pub when an argument broke out between them,” Balram said.

Jerome Naidoo, Naicker’s brother-in-law, said he wanted the truth to emerge when the suspects appeared in court, as there were many different versions of events.

He said the family were distraught and were still piecing together what had happened.

Captain Nqobile Gwala, provincial police spokesperson, said two suspects aged 24 and 28, were expected to appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court today to face charges of murder.

Natasha Naidoo said that in December, her brother had assisted two schoolgirls who were being robbed near the shopping complex.

“He ran to their aid and fought off one of the robbers. He was stabbed on his shoulder.

He would have been 38 at the end of the month. We were planning a party. His daughter and sons live with their mother,” she said.

Daily News