Durban - An 8-year-old Isipingo boy has been waiting for a kidney donation for five years, to no avail.

According to the Organ Donor Foundation (ODF), there are approximately 4300 South African adults and children awaiting organ and cornea transplants, and young Joshua Singh is one of them.

According to the ODF, 234 adults, three adolescents and 12 children had kidney transplants in 2016.

Joshua’s mother, Natasha Singh, said he was born with a dysfunctional kidney and was diagnosed with kidney failure five years ago, which was now in stage five.

Joshua had been undergoing dialysis three days a week, but more frequently since last month.

“I tried donating a kidney because we have the same blood type, O positive. All the tests were done and then two months before the transplant I was told I could not donate,” Singh said.

The doctors found that Joshua had developed donor-specific antibodies which meant his body would reject the kidney. Joshua is currently in the surgical intensive care unit at St Augustine’s Hospital.

Singh said her only child tried to keep his pain from her, but she sensed that he was getting frustrated.

“He recently had a tantrum and tried to rip off some of the pipes,” Singh said.

Joshua cannot go to the bathroom at all now, so the doctors try to drain off fluids.

“Doctors have told me that the only way forward is a donor,” Singh said.

She appealed to anyone with the same blood type to test if they are eligible to donate a kidney.

Samantha Nicholls, ODF executive director, said there were about 1.8 donors per million people, equating to about 100 who donate organs every year in the country, and this only included solid organ donations and not tissue.

She added that an estimated 35 000 to 40 000 people sign up every year as donors.

“Many South Africans do not have enough information on the subject to make an informed decision to give consent at the time of their loved ones’ death, and this is our greatest challenge,” Nicholls said.

Daily News