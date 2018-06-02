Durban - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) is mum about how the agency deals with the ongoing unhappiness of its employees in Durban.

Employees, who asked to remain anonymous, told the Daily News that reports of nepotism and the abuse of resources that were given to then acting chief executive Collins Letsoalo had not been addressed.

“Junior employees are still victimised when questioning instructions, wrong or right, given by certain managers. What’s worse now is that no plan has been implemented to ensure the safety of employees and passengers on trains. The fight to improve working conditions has been handled by our union,” said the employees.

Another employee said Prasa management at head office were not serious about improving working relations in Durban.

“We know Letsoalo is no longer with the parastatal but what became of his visit to Durban in 2016? He was supposed to have returned about two weeks later but that was never to be, after his sacking.

“Are they (management) going to look into those concerns or are they going to send a delegation to come and listen to us and protect us from victimisation and improve the working conditions on platforms and inside our trains? This has been going on for too long and government should intervene,” said another employee.

In August 2016, the Daily News reported that nepotism and abuse of resources was rife at Prasa in KwaZulu-Natal.

At the time, managers implicated by agency staff in Durban were instructed by Letsoalo to make representations.

Letsoalo had confirmed that staff had briefed him at a meeting at Durban station, complaining that relations between employees and managers were poor or non-existent.

He said claims were made that some senior officials were abusing the agency’s supply chain management for their personal benefit.

Also aired were allegations of corruption and victimisation of junior employees by managers.

“I picked up that employer-­employee relations are weak and, in some cases, non-existent. Nepotism is rife and junior employees are treated badly. Some managers are abusing their power, and they abuse the supply chain management.

“I received all these complaints and I intend bringing stability in KZN,” Letsoalo said at the time.

He had since been fired for allegedly giving himself a 350% salary increase.

According to Sonja Carstens, United National Transport Union (Untu) spokesperson, their members in Durban said historical neglect was the main problem at the parastatal and that the government was to blame for the crisis.

“The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) is unable to provide even the most basic of security measures to protect the railway infrastructure. The result is that the infrastructure, those who work on it and those who rely on it to commute to and from work are now soft targets for criminals,” Carstens said.

She said when the former South African Railway Police were disbanded and their officials merged with the SAPS in the 1980s, the government promised there would be a dedicated railway police unit.

“To date, the Rapid Railway Unit exists in the SAPS, but you won’t ever see any successes or crime statistics attributed to it because there are none,” Carstens said.

She alleged that Prasa never trained protection officers so that they could comply with the provisions of the Firearms Control Act, which is why they carried batons instead of guns.

“There is a need for a holistic approach to find a comprehensive and effective plan to resolve the crisis in Prasa. The plan, once in place, needs to be implemented with immediate effect in Durban and surrounding areas and in Gauteng, where the lives of our members mean nothing and where they are targeted daily,” she said.

Prasa spokesperson Nana Zenani said if there were issues in the Durban region these would be discussed with the unions.

“We have a good working relationship with the unions so we will wait for them to come forward if there are issues.

“As for Letsoalo’s visit to Durban, I’ll have to check with the rele­vant stakeholders because there have been several CEOs after his departure,” Zenani said.

