Durban - A Durban principal is intent on clearing his name after images of him surfaced on social media, with women claiming that he tried to lure them into his vehicle, a luxury SUV.

He said he had instructed his lawyer to handle the matter and maintained his innocence.

Meanwhile, social media has erupted with photographs of the man inside his car.

Women claimed the man asked them to get into his vehicle, apparently saying he was conducting a survey.

In one of the posts, a woman claimed the man said he was giving away vouchers from retail stores.

In a post that has been shared more than 7 000 times on Facebook and has over 700 comments, a woman claimed she had been approached by the man in January.

Approach

He apparently approached her while she was walking near the Chatsworth Centre and asked for directions.

The woman alleged the driver told her in order to assist him with directions and answers to a survey he was working on, she would need to get into the car.

She said she declined and took out her cellphone and took a photograph of the man who then sped off.

Hundreds of residents commented on the initial post with some women sharing similar experiences of having been approached by the same man.

One of the women said she had been approached by the man but he had been driving a different car.

According to a source, the man has been arrested previously for exposing himself to women.

“The matter was withdrawn due to insufficient evidence,” the source said.

It is believed the man emigrated from South Africa to New Zealand and was deported after he indecently exposed himself to women in that country.

Speaking to the Daily News, the man said he was aware of the images circulating on social media.

“That post was seen and shared so many times. It was brought to my attention,” he said before referring the Daily News to his lawyer.

The man’s lawyer, who declined to be named, said he had written to the Facebook legal department to remove all the images of his client.

“My client has not been charged. My client denies all allegations against him,” said the lawyer.

A police source said to date, no official charges had been opened against the man.

“For now, these are all allegations that have been put on social media. People are merely posting about their incidents. You cannot just attack a person based on what is said on Facebook,” he said.

Kwazi Mthethwa, spokesperson for the Department of Education, said the matter had not been brought to their attention as it had not taken place on school premises.

He said the matter needed to follow the necessary police process.

Daily News