Durban - A DURBAN businessman and a taxi association have been struggling since the city closed a road damaged in last month’s heavy rains. Precast Cement Products managing director Keith Brockton is still trying to restore order after the Umbilo River overflowed and barrelled its way into his factory on Stapleton Road, Pinetown, destroying everything in its path.

Brockton said the damage could have been avoided had a contractor called out to fix a leak on the road a month earlier closed the hole after the repair.

“Heavy rains came and the river overflowed into the hole. The water in the hole eroded the soil until the main water pipe burst, as it had no soil to support it. The water from the river looked like waves and it eroded the soil under the boundary wall which then collapsed, and the water came onto the property,” he said.

Brockton said they had had to stop production and only resumed last Monday because all his machines were under water, the electrical room was destroyed and there had been no sewerage system, water or electricity.

After much work, 25% of the factory is functional. He has water, but no sewerage or electricity and had to hire a generator.

“I spoke to the contractor and he said they would start work (today),” he said.

Clermont and KwaDabeka Taxi Association secretary Njebo Mkhombe said drivers had to take a longer route travelling to New Germany, Clermont and KwaDabeka.

“On Monday (Family Day) taxis stopped for at least two hours because the road was closed. We’ve been affected financially and there is no one for us to complain to,” said Mkhombe.

He said the municipal strike had rubbed salt into their wounds.

“New Germany was affected the most because of traffic during peak hours. In addition, the GO!Durban bus route has left narrower roads, so it is not easy for drivers to navigate,” he said.

Ethekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said repairs had started in certain areas and the restoration of infrastructure took priority.

“We’re trying to ensure we work on infrastructure such as roads and bridges. We’re trying to return infrastructure to what it was,” he said.

Mayisela urged residents and businesses to bear with the municipality.

In Kharwastan, where homes were flooded and a bridge was washed away on Heron Street, ward councillor Samantha Windvogel said one lane had been reopened to traffic a week after the storm.

“For the past few years, residents have been asking the city to place protection around the bridge and privately owned properties nearby to protect it from being washed away. I commend the roads department for their swift work in repairing the road,” Windvogel said.

- Additional Reporting by Zainul Dawood.

