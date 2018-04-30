Durban - The Local History Museum recently hosted a seminar on the progress of the Liberation Heritage Route (LHR) Project to unpack some of the sites identified and reasons why these sites should form part of the Route.

The LHR is an ongoing project by the SA National Heritage Council (NHC) which started in 2005 when the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) adopted a resolution titled “Roads to Independence: African Liberation Heritage”, to recognise the universal value and significance of this heritage.

The Diakonia Council of Churches, Denis Hurley Centre, Gandhi Development Trust and the YMCA are among stakeholders, said Bonginkosi Zuma, of the Local History Museum.

Some of the sites he proposed included John Langalibalele Dube’s House, the Gandhi Settlement in Phoenix and one of the oldest all-girls schools, Inanda Seminary.

Once proposed sites were accepted, information boards, as pictured above, would be placed outside or next to the heritage site, which would direct tourists where to go next.

A blank information board has already been placed outside of the KwaMuhle Museum on Bram Fischer Road in the CBD as a demonstration.

A QR code would also be on the board for people to scan and be directed to the Amandla LHR website, which will have a full history of the site visited. The Amandla LHR website is: http://amandladurban.org.za/

Daily News