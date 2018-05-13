Durban - No stone will be left unturned in the investigation of who was behind the attack of National Teachers Union (NATU) deputy president Allen Thompson, the Basic Education Portfolio Committee said on Monday.

Thompson survived an ambush shooting last Friday when unknown gunmen attacked him while he waited for the traffic light to turn green at the N2 offramp near uMhlanga on Friday.

Messages of a speedy recovery poured in from education officials on Monday.

Committee chairperson Nomalungelo Gina said the shooting was condemned in the strongest terms.

“It is even more concerning that after firing on Mr Thompson, the attackers allegedly followed him into the hospital in an attempt to finish what they had started. This is criminality at its worst. No stone should be left unturned in finding the culprits and bringing them to book,” said Gina.

The South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) also condemned the incident.

Mugwena Maluleke said Thompson may not be a member of SADTU, but he is one of them in the teaching profession and in the fight for better conditions of service and quality education.

He said just a week ago, NATU and SADTU members picketed outside the provincial parliament during the Education Budget Vote presentation demanding among others, better conditions of service of Grade R practitioners.

“In light of increasing violent attacks in KwaZulu-Natal, we call on the police to leave no stone unturned in hunting down and arresting the perpetrators of this heinous crime,” said Maluleke.

After being shot in the shoulder at the traffic light, Thompson sped off with his attackers in hot pursuit.

He drove until he reached a hospital in Umhlanga where he abandoned his car at the main entrance and sought cover in the hospital.

The gunmen who wore balaclavas, went inside the hospital in search for Thompson and when they could not find him looted his car.

According to police, they walked away with his documents, bag with an undisclosed amount of money, two laptops and the bags that contained critical information which is regarded as the master key to the imminent forensic investigations regarding KZN Department of Education.

