Durban - Two people who fatally assaulted a man because they believed he stole their firearm, were jailed for life on Thursday in the Esikhaleni Regional Court.

Sipho Kweyama, 52, and his friend Dumisani Mthembu,53, killed 34-year-old Thulani Mkhwanazi.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, said Kweyama and Mthembu told police that Mkhwanazi had come to their home in KwaNdaya, Esikhaleni, and confessed to stealing their firearm.

"Instead of reporting the matter to the police both accused decided to take the law into their own hands by driving with Mkhwanazi to Port Dunford, Esikhaleni where they assaulted him," he said.

Mkhwanazi sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Zwane said a case of murder was opened at Esikhaleni SAPS and both accused were arrested and charged.

"They made several court appearances during their incarceration until they were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment," said Zwane.

