Durban – Zandile Gumede, eThekwini mayor has said the municipality is concerned about the violence, crime and murders at that take place at KwaMashu and Glebelands hostels, after the killing of two people at Glebelands over the weekend.

Gumede also expressed her deepest condolences to the families of those who were killed, said Tozi Mthethwa, eThekwini Municipality’s Head of Communications.

According to reports, two people were killed at Glebelands but police only know of one killing which took place over the weekend.

Police confirmed that a 27-year-old man who used to live at the hostel was shot and killed on Saturday night when he went to a tavern.

While speaking at an Executive Committee meeting on Tuesday, Gumede said a meeting with the provincial police would be called by eThekwini deputy mayor, Fawzia Peer in her capacity as chairperson of the Security and Emergency Services Committee.

“We have to look at mechanisms that will assist us in dealing with crime. We have tried many solutions already such as increased police presence but the killings continue. However, we will not give up. We will work with national and provincial government to find a lasting and better solution. No one has the right to take another life. We will discuss further what more we can do,” Gumede said.

Vanessa Burger, an independent human rights activist said 106 people have been killed since March 2014, 83 of which were killed inside or near Glebelands hostel.

