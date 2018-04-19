Durban - The department of education said the excess sanitary pads are being redirected to schools in need.

A source only known to the Daily News said had told the newspaper that there was a locked office in Truro House, filled with sanitary pads belonging to the department.

The source also said that recently a big truck came and collected all the pads from the locked office.

After the department of education was asked about the pads, Kwazi Mthethwa, the department’s spokesperson said he would understand if the pads were found at a taxi rank.

“The department of education is found at Truro House,” Mthethwa said. “So it is expected for them to be there.”

He said the pads were just kept at Truro House.

“They should be at our disposal if we need them,” he continued.

When he was asked where the pads were taken to, he said the pads were redirected to schools that qualify and schools that are deserving.

He also said that if a school has excess pads, those pads are retrieved and also redirected.

He said the department is investigating how the province ended up with excess pads.

Daily News