Rescue teams dug and worked for more than three hours to rescue a baby girl who had been dumped in a drain in Newlands East this month. SE-ANNE RALL



Durban - The wife of the biological father of the baby who was dumped in a stormwater drain said she was prepared to raise the child as her own.

"When I held the baby in my arms for the first time. She reminded me of my eldest son. They are identical and all I could think about was giving this child a home."





The 33-year-old year woman who cannot be identified spoke to IOL this week saying that it was only God that helped their family survive this ordeal.





On February 11, a newborn baby was dumped in a stormwater drain in Newlands East. The rescue operation took four hours and the baby survived.

Six days later the baby's mother was arrested and charged for attempted murder. On Wednesday she was granted R5000 bail in the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court.





For the first time, the child's biological father and his wife have come forward.





He told OpenNewSA on Wednesday that he lied to the child's mother that he was unmarried and that she had lied she had a miscarriage.





But the man's wife told IOL that despite finding out that her husband had been unfaithful, she did not blame the child's mother or harbour any hatred towards her.





"She is also a victim in this whole thing. Which is why to show our support my husband and I were present in court on Wednesday.





"She did not know that my husband was a married man... and after all, as women, we go through phases.





"My husband actually went to court to ask the woman's mother to forgive him for lying to her daughter."





The woman said details of the affair only surfaced when news of the baby being found in the stormwater drain.





"My husband brought the pastor home and broke the news to me. Naturally, I was shattered and devastated. The funny part is that your first instinct is to step out of the marriage. But then I thought about how God revealed everything to me and that the baby surviving means that she deserves a good life."





She said when she held the baby for the first time in her arms this week, she was overcome with emotion.





"Words cannot describe the feeling. I felt like I was holding my own child. And why does she have to go into a system when we can give her a loving home."





She said her children - aged 17, 12 and 3 are excited about the baby.





"My two older boys know right from wrong, they were devastated when they heard about the incident, their father was someone they looked up to. But know they are just waiting to meet their sister. Every day they ask when she is coming home."





She added that they wanted to get a private paternity test to speed up the process.





She said the negative publicity did not affect her.





"Our immediate family knows about the baby and they have been supporting us.





"The baby is the most important if you are a mother you'll know that.





"And with that said if I raise this child I will never ever mistreat her. I will never ever tell her how she came into this world and the trauma she endured at birth, no matter how old she is. I will shield her from it. Because she is an innocent person in this."





The couple are married for 17 years.





"My husband assured me that his affair is over and we are looking to move forward with our lives."





She said even if the court ruled that the baby is reunited with her biological mother they would ensure they would financially support the baby.





"My husband has never erred in his duties as a father and it would never stop now."





Daily News



