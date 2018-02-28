Hundreds of people have taken refuge at the railway lines that run alongside the lower end of Che Guevara (Moore) Road. Many are believed to be linked to a spike in crime in the Umbilo and lower Glenwood suburbs. Picture: Se-Anne Rall

Durban - While the eThekwini Municipality, the Passenger Railway Agency of SA (Prasa) and provincial police continue to pass the buck on who is responsible for the clean-up of a “newly-established” informal settlement along the railway lines in Umbilo, nearby residents continue to live in danger.

In the past six months, there had been a spike in house robberies, muggings and theft out of motor vehicles.

The increase in crime has been blamed on a large group of homeless people living along the railway lines.

Residents in Umbilo and lower Glenwood have complained about fence-hoppers and items being stolen from their homes.

It is believed that homeless men, often seen roaming the suburbs during the day, come from the informal settlement.

Tony Blaunfeldt, of the Umbilo Community Police Forum, said they had noticed a spike in crime in the area.

He said most of the homeless come from Albert Park and were displaced by a clean-up of the area a few years ago.

“We want this to be a community-driven project where members come on board and find a sustainable solution to the problem.

“We cannot just have people moved from one part of the city to the next. We would like this to be addressed at a higher level. Our police officers are doing the best they can to patrol the area.

“We need municipal involvement from all stakeholders to clean up the area,” Blaunfeldt said.

One of the companies alongside the railway lines claimed that many employees were attacked by people from the informal settlement.

Mugged

A manager, who asked not to be named, said he was mugged two weeks ago while walking to another section of the company.

“As I exited our premises to walk on to the road, I felt someone come up behind me. He held a knife against me and asked for my wallet and cellphone.

“I told him to take whatever he wanted. The man then ran off, in the direction of the railway tracks,” the manager said.

He claimed people living on the railway lines were trying to get on to their property to steal items from the offices or cars parked in the lot.

“This is not good for business. If you stand here and look at the place, surely you will not want to do business with us. It is not safe here,” he said.

A security guard at the company felt a mobile police station in the area would significantly reduce crime.

Lieutenant-Colonel Gerald Mkhize, Umbilo SAPS station commander, said the matter could not be dealt with at local level.

“This is a national issue. We cannot deal with it at station level alone. There are also foreign nationals living there who could be undocumented. We need all stakeholders to get on board,” he said.

When questions were put to the provincial police, spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane referred the Daily News to the eThekwini Municipality.

Gugu Sisilana, of the city’s communications unit, said: “Railway lines fall outside the city’s jurisdiction and you will need to redirect your questions to Prasa. The M4 is also not a municipal road, but is managed by the provincial Department of Transport.”

Nana Zenani, Prasa spokesperson, said it was a police matter. “As Prasa, our mandate is to run trains,” she said.

Blaunfeldt said it was unfortunate that no one wanted to take responsibility for the matter.

Daily News