Durban - Five armed men forced their way into a La Lucia home on Tuesday morning and fled the scene with a car and items from the home.

Kyle van Reenen, of Marshall Security, said reports indicate that at 6am on Tuesday morning, five men gained entry to a housing complex before accosting a general worker and forcing entry into a property. The owner of the property was at home at the time, was confined to a room and tied up along with his staff member.

“An armed suspect stood guard while his accomplices ransacked the home, stealing flat screen televisions, laptops and jewelry, before making off in the homeowner’s vehicle. The stolen vehicle, a silver grey Nissan Juke, was fitted with a satellite tracking device and was later recovered by C-Track in the Inanda area,” said van Reenen.

He said the men are still at large but the scene of the incident was handed over to the police for investigation and processing.

Police could not be reached at the time of publication.

Daily News