Former Durban resident Devi Pillay is reported to have gone missing in India. PICTURE FACEBOOK

Durban - The family of a former Isipingo Hills woman who has been reported missing a week ago while on vacation in India are hopeful that she is in good health.

Devikiamma (Devi) Pillay,76, was on holiday in India when she went missing between train stations. She was last seen on February 24 boarding a train from Mumbai to Bhubaneswar(Orissa) at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Kurla.

Mala Pillay, her daughter, said she has not been heard from from ever since the departure from the train station.

Pillay had moved to Johannesburg with Mala 20 years ago. Mala told the Daily News that the South African consulate in Mumbai is assisting the family back home. They are awaiting feedback from the consulate when it opens today. They had been closed for two days for the Holi festival of colours celebration.

"My mother was supposed to be received by her friends. When she did not arrive they contacted her brother who then contacted us. That is when the panic started. There are nineteen train stations between the place she embarked on and where she suppose to be. They are viewing the CCTV cameras from all the stations. We hope for some positive feedback," Pillay said.

Kenny Pillay, her son who lives in East London, will be leaving for India on Tuesday and is expected to arrive there on Wednesday.

Pillay has two children and four grandchildren.

Daily News



