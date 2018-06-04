Durban - Former eThekwini City manager Sbu Sithole has been appointed the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) acting chief executive officer effective from June 1, the parastatal announced on Tuesday.

Sithole, who will pull the reins for a year, was appointed to bring stability and certainty to Prasa.

Khanyisile Kweyama, the chairperson of Prasa’s Board of Control, said Sithole’s appointment came at an “opportune moment” and hoped that he would hit the ground running.

“Mr Sithole is quite aware of the immense challenges facing the organization. Prasa is at its worst performance levels and there is an expectation from the public that we serve the organization to turn itself around. We cannot overemphasize what our expectation as a Board is from the CEO. Fortunately, with the kind of experience he has, we should not expect any difficulty in him executing the task at hand,” she said.

She viewed Sithole as a turnaround strategist and policy specialist who has held key positions including General Manager at Umgeni Water Board, Xhuma Development Solutions, among others.

Sithole said he was appreciative and sensitive to the issues affecting the organization and that Prasa was not alone as most state-owned entities were currently going through turmoil.

However, he emphasized the need for Prasa and employees to be cognizant of the role the organization was playing, which was focusing on delivering on the needs of the poorest of the poor who relied on the rail as the backbone of public transport.

He expressed confidence in the calibre of the entire Prasa employees and their ability to rise to the occasion as part of the new dawn the country is experiencing.

Kweyama urged all staff and management to give Sithole all the support he will need during his tenure at the organization.

Prasa had seen a number of CEOs coming and going unceremoniously. The recent acting CEO, Collins Letsoalo was shown the door after he allegedly increased his salary by 350%.

Daily News