Durban - Four men accused of overpowering a police officer and strangling him to death in 2015 were jailed in the Esikhaleni Regional Court this week. Siyabonga Maseko, 24, Sibusiso Qwabe ,29, Busani Masinga ,24, and Minenhle Shobede, 19, were convicted of murder.

Maseko, Qwabe and Masinga were jailed for an effective 18 years, while Shobede was jailed to 12 years.

On the day of the incident Warrant Officer John Ngwane had been visiting the detainees in the police holding cells when he was attacked by four of them.

According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, Ngwane was overpowered by detainees who wanted to escape and they fatally strangled him.

"His colleague managed to get assistance from other police officers and the detainees were taken back into custody."

Gwala said a case of murder was opened at the Esikhaleni police station and the accused were immediately charged with murder.

Daily News