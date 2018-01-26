Professional golfer Mikhail Tewary gives golf lessons to the police at the National Commissioner’s Golf Challenge in Durban Country Club yesterday. From left: Lieutenant-General Sally Kahn, Lieutenant-General Baile Motsweenyare, Lieutenant-General Risimati Shivuri and Major-General Tholi Nafonso.Picture: Gcina Ndwalane

Durban - The death of his father, Warrant Officer Tsietsi Monene, made Godfrey Monene want to study journalism.

Monene was one of the two police officers killed during the Marikana massacre.

Frustrated and hurt by the manner in which the media covered the tragedy, he wanted to be part of the media industry, to try to make a difference.

After matric, his next step was to study journalism, but because of his father’s death this would have remained a dream were it not for financial help from the South African Police Services Education Trust (SAPSET).

Monene was speaking on Thursday at the Commissioner’s Golf Challenge event at the Durban Country Club, where senior SAPS officials played golf with guests from various companies to raise funds for the trust. The trust was set up to help educate children of police officers who died in the line of duty.

Established by former national police commissioner Bheki Cele in 2010, the fund has helped 758 children.

Monene, now a journalism graduate, said his family was still trying to accept his father’s death.

He was in Grade 11 in 2015 when news of the labour strike at the Marikana Mine in North West Province made headlines.

To rub salt in his wound, he had to do assignments to analyse the media coverage of the Marikana incident, a topic he wanted to forget for good.

“The subject was not something I could have avoided. As a student in the media field, the subject always came up and it forced me to confront my fears and anger. I felt that most media were biased and did not do it justice,” he said.

He said his father left his home in Nkangala, in Johannesburg, and was deployed to the violent strike action.

The next day, he was shocked to learn that two police officers were killed in the clashes in which many miners were also killed.

He said his mother did not want them to watch TV that day, preventing them from finding out that their father had been killed, but his friends and neighbours were asking if he was okay.

“When my mother was taken to identify the body, we were not told. When she came back, the pain was written all over her face and confirmed our worst fears,” he said.

Another beneficiary was Palesa Maqeba, whose father, Warrant Officer Pule Maqeba, died during a hostage drama at the Johannesburg Central police station in 2015.

She was also forced to put her studies on hold and is now a final-year accounting science student at the University of Pretoria. The trust also helped her brother, who is in Grade 10.

“I am grateful for the help and I am looking forward to a bright future. My mother would not have been able to afford to pay for our education and take care of the family. At least she has one less thing to worry about,” said Maqeba.

Katherine Hendricks, SAPSET chief executive officer, said donations and funds raised through events like the golf day went to this trust.

Daily News