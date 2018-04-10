Durban - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has developed a strategy to deal with the numerous problems facing Home Affairs offices.

In a statement issued by the Department of Home Affairs, it is said that Gigaba has directed his department to prepare a comprehensive report and strategy on managing long queues at Home Affairs offices across the country.

The Daily News has covered many stories with regards to long queues at Home Affairs and has received many complaints from the KwaZulu-Natal community with regards to long queues at Home Affairs.

The Daily News letters and BackChat number is inundated with stories of people's "Horror Affairs" experiences.

Some of the issues facing Home Affairs offices in KwaZulu-Natal are members of the public being turned away, long queues and having one person standing in the line for more than one person.

Gigaba has been inundated with calls from members of the public regarding time spent at offices for documents like smart ID cards, passports and certificates,” the statement said.

The statement also said a comprehensive report and effective strategy on how to deal with the matter quickly are a high priority as the department remains committed to delivering high-quality services to citizens and other clients.

Gigaba is appealing to members of the public to exercise patience as the matter is receiving undivided attention. The department has made major strides in improving service delivery and is resolved on optimising the limited resources at its disposal to ensure the public is served humanely, professionally and efficiently.

Daily News