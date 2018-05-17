Durban - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has complained that the opposition was vilifying him and his family for the good record of work done by his department.

He said this after he was slammed by opposition parties over his alleged links with the Guptas when he tabled the budget for his department.

Opposition parties used the debate on the budget to lash out at Gigaba for the handling of certain matters in the department, with the EFF calling him a “Gupta stooge”.

The DA’s Haniff Hoosen said visiting Home Affairs was “worse than a trip to the dentist” because there were poor office conditions, long queues and bad attitudes from some personnel.

“People wait long hours and are greeted by rude security personnel treating them like they are doing you a favour,” Hoosen said.

He took a swipe at Gigaba for the R900 000 he spent on travel and accommodation on an official visit overseas with his wife, Norma, when there was insufficient money for immigration services.

“We call on the probe into state capture for his involvement in the Fireblade saga and invite people with relevant information to come forward,” Hoosen said.

He said Gigaba, as a minister found to have lied under oath, had a penchant for disregarding court judgments, and the delays to reopening refugee centres was proof of this.

The EFF’s Hlengiwe Hlophe-Mkalipi said Home Affairs was the department that had suffered the most because of the Gupta crisis. “Instead of servicing millions of Africans, the Gupta stooge minister decided to privatise the services of Home Affairs to direct resources to naturalise members of Gupta family illegally,” Hlophe-Mkalipi said.

She accused Gigaba of not being able to tell the difference between his own lies after he mixed up the Gupta brothers when he was “explaining” their naturalisation.

“The ministry has lost all credibility. You have lost public trust and you should not be in cabinet or hold any public position,” Hlophe-Mkalipi said.

Gigaba said Hoosen had a history of misleading Parliament.

“He has a history of twisting facts to suit his objectives,” he said.

Gigaba said Hoosen was resorting to vilifying him to avoid facts and validity to his claims.

“All he has is to try blemish our good record of delivery by resorting to vilification and slander directed at me and my family,” he said.

Responding to Hlophe-Mkalipi, Gigaba said: “This matter, again like all others, will not stand the test of scrutiny.”

Daily News