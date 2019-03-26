Durban - KZN police have arrested one suspect linked to the murder of Greytown resident Vederin Moodley. Moodley, 36, together with a passenger were travelling along Durban Road in the Greytown area when they were approached by gunmen at a robot in the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to KZN police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, while parked at the red robot, they were approached by two armed suspects who allegedly pointed firearms at them and jumped into their vehicle.

"They forced the driver to drive towards Nhlalakahle location."

Zwane said the passenger managed to jump out of the moving vehicle.

"He was shot at but survived and went to seek assistance. The suspects forced the driver to stop at Greytown Men’s Hostel where they allegedly shot and killed him. The suspects drove away in his vehicle after taking his cellphones and other items."

Zwane said a case of murder, attempted murder and hijacking was opened at Greytown police station and a manhunt was conducted.

He said the same day Msinga police officers were conducting crime prevention duties in Ophathe area.

"They followed up information about wanted suspects for murder and hijacking which occurred at Greytown area. The members identified the house and while approaching it, it is alleged that the suspects started to shoot towards the police. The police returned fire, fatally wounding one suspect."

Police have identified the deceased suspect as Mtshengiseni Chonco, 25.

The second suspect, 35, was arrested and was charged for murder, attempted murder, possession of property suspected to be stolen, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition. He is expected to appear in the Msinga Magistrate’s Court today.

"The police found two unlicensed pistols and ammunition, cellphones as well as credit cards suspected to be taken during the hijacking at Greytown."

Zwane said recovered firearms will be sent for ballistic tests to establish if they were used in any other crimes in the province.

Daily News