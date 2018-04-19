Durban - Two teachers from Castlehill Primary School in Newlands West were horrified when two armed robbers entered their Grade R class and demanded that they give them their belongings - in front of a classroom full of children.

According to the teachers, who did not want to be named, the robbers came out of nowhere on Thursday and pointed their guns at them.

The robbers fled with their purses.

Even though the school apparently has three security guards on the premises the robbers somehow managed to break in.

According to the teachers, this was the first incident to happen at the school.

Parents were called to collect their children after the incident.

Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala said police were investigating the armed robbery.

“A case has been opened at the Newlands West police station but no arrests have been made,” Gwala said.

Kwazi Mthethwa, spokesperson for KZN Department of Education said: “We are very concerned about the safety in our schools, we clearly have teachers that need to be protected so that they can perform their work in a safe environment.”

Daily News