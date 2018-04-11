Durban- The body of a headless woman was discovered in sugarcane fields in Mandeni on Wednesday - hours after the a head was found in the same vicinity.

Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, police spokesperson said police were going to be doing a DNA analysis to see if the body and head are of the same person.

“We are appealing to anyone who might have information about the relatives to contact the Mandeni police on 032 456 8050 or our Crime Stop number on 08600 10111,” Zwane said.

Earlier this year, the Daily News reported that a headless body was found at Umbilo Nature Reserve.

In 2016, there was a body of a headless woman was discovered at Edith Benson Crescent. The woman’s body parts and vagina had been mutilated.

Four people were convicted last year for the murder and decapitation of Desiree Murugan last year. This came after traditional healer Sibonakaliso Mbili promised a reward of R2 million for the head of a white, coloured or Indian woman.

Murugan was lured to a sports ground where she was allegedly stabbed about 192 times and her head was severed while she was still alive.

Murugan’s sister Jennet said she hoped the sentencing would send a strong message to other people who wanted to commit crime.

