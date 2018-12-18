Lwandile Nzimande cooling of at the Durban beach front's swimming pools PICTURE: GCINA NDWALANE

Durban - The South African Weather Services has warned that extremely hot weather conditions are expected over the north-eastern parts of the province on Tuesday and Wednesday. SAWS issued a statement on Tuesday stating that hot and humid conditions will prevail for both days with severe thunderstorms expected later on both days.

Tuesday started off with hot and sticky conditions but SAWS has warned that there will be rain and thundershowers towards the evening.

SAWS said that from Wednesday, the weather is expected to cool down.

Kwazulu Natal Today 's Weather overview: 18.12.2018 pic.twitter.com/nEEO6OnYZy — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 18, 2018

On Wednesday, clear skies have been predicted for most of the province with a high possibility of rainfall and thundershowers.

SAWS forecaster, Wisani Maluleke, said the weather will not be cold but will be "comfortable".

Maluleke encouraged residents, especially children and the elderly, to stay hydrated and drink lots of water.

In Margate on the South Coast temperatures are also expected to drop from 36 degrees on Tuesday to 26 degrees by Wednesday.

Daily News