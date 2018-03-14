Durban - Social media has been flooded with hoax messages and images, claiming to be from the Klaarwater power station. On Monday, reports circulated after electricity to many parts of the city went out.

Kyle van Reenen of Marshall Security has said the images circulating are false news.

A source only known to the Daily News said the pictures are not from Durban and that they are not related to the outages being experienced in the city.

Tozi Mthethwa, eThekwini Municipality’s Communications Head, said the municipality is aware of the power outage affecting various areas in eThekwini.

"An explosion at the 275Kilo Volt Klaarwater major substation this morning caused widespread power outage to about 50% of areas in Durban. Areas in the Northern, Western and Southern regions of the city are still without power and electricity is expected to be restored in the next few hours," said Mthethwa.

An explosion at the Klaarwater major substation this morning caused widespread power outages in Durban.

“The city is aware of the power outage affecting various areas in eThekwini. Our technicians are on site investigating the problem and electricity has been restored in some areas. Areas which are still without power will be restored shortly. The city appeals for patience while we work around the clock to restore power in all affected areas,” she said.

Most areas that were affected have had their electricity restored.

These areas include the Durban CBD, New Germany, La Lucia, Sydenham, Glen Hills and North Beach.

Daily News