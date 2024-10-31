Honouring Tito Mboweni: a delicious fish croquettes recipe inspired by his legacy

Durban — Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom Banqueting Sous Chef Kamogelo Sojane shares his Tito Mboweni-inspired pilchard recipe in honour of the late former finance minister and South African Reserve Bank governor. Not only did Mboweni make his mark as finance minister and governor but he also had skills in the kitchen. With social media as his tool, he won the hearts of many with his famous Lucky Star pilchards canned fish dish and various recipes.

To honour Mboweni’s legacy, Sojane was inspired to create a pilchard dish worthy of Mboweni and has shared his fish croquettes recipe. “Not only am I paying homage to Tito with my pilchard-inspired recipe, but fish also provides numerous health benefits being high in calcium, phosphorus, and vitamin D - all essential minerals for bone health,” Sojane said. The Tito Mboweni-inspired fish croquettes dish by Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom Banqueting Sous Chef Kamogelo Sojane. | Supplied Fish Croquettes Recipe

Serves one, increase ingredient quantities for more servings Preparation time: 10-minutes

Cook time: 25-minutes Ingredients: 200g Lucky Star pilchards (sauce removed)

90g potatoes, peeled and diced

90g green peas

90g butternut, diced

8g fish spice

5g fine salt

50g cake flour

50g breadcrumbs 1 egg, beaten

Oil for frying

1 pita bread

100g salted butter

10g fresh thyme

50ml fresh cream

10g yellow onion, chopped

5g edible flowers, for garnish Method:

Boil the diced potatoes with salt and fresh thyme for about 15 minutes, or until soft. Drain the water and mash the potatoes. Add 20g of salted butter to the mash and set aside to cool.

Boil the butternut for 15 minutes with a pinch of salt until soft. Once boiled, drain the water, blend it into a smooth puree. Mix in fresh cream to your desired consistency and set aside.

Open the can of pilchards, then gently clean the fish by removing the eggs, spine bones, and any excess sauce from the pilchards.

In a saucepan, fry the chopped onion until golden brown. Add the cleaned pilchards, fish spice, and a pinch of salt. Simmer for about 10 minutes and set aside to cool. In a bowl, mix the cake flour with fish seasoning and chopped thyme and set aside.

In another bowl, beat the eggs and season with salt for added taste and set aside.

Once the mashed potatoes have cooled, take about 40g in the palm of your hand and flatten it.

Place 10g of the prepared pilchards filling in the centre of the mashed potato, close the potato around it and roll it into a round croquette shape.

Coat the croquettes by dipping each croquette into the seasoned flour, then into the beaten eggs, and finally, with breadcrumbs. Heat oil to 180°C (350°F) in a deep fryer or a large pan.

Fry the croquettes until golden brown and crispy (approximately 4 mins).

Once done, remove and drain on paper towels.

Arrange the croquettes on a plate, garnish them with micro herbs and edible flowers for presentation. Enjoy your crispy, delicious fish croquette! Meanwhile, earlier this month, Lucky Star said Mboweni’s authenticity and enthusiasm made him a beloved and unintentional celebrity chef. “Despite never having an official role with Lucky Star, he embraced our brand with a sense of creativity and warmth that resonated deeply with people from all walks of life,” Lucky Star said.