Durban - Last week reports claimed that monkeys were intruding into the RK Khan hospital in Chatsworth, Durban, and stealing food from patients, staffers and people in the area.

The RK Khan team, including the hospital’s chief executive, Dr Prakash Subban, met Steve Smit, the co-founder of Monkey Helpline, a non-profit organisation that helps educate people about monkeys.

Smit said the meeting went well and that the hospital team was very receptive to the suggestions and grateful for his advice.

Smit led them around the hospital suggesting ways that would help decrease the monkey intrusion.

“The monkeys are not a danger to anyone. They are just a nuisance and I have given them enough suggestions to keep monkeys from bothering patients in the wards.”

Nana Mkhize, the safety officer at RK Khan, said the meeting was both productive and educational.

