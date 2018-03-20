One of the vehicles was fitted with a tracking device and was later found abandoned in KwaMashu by the Marshall Security Special Operations Team. Picture: Supplied

Durban – A Durban family was woken up by house robbers in Somerset Park, north of Durban, on Human Rights Day.

Marshall Security responded to the scene of the incident.

Kyle van Reenen of Marshall Security said they responded to a house robbery which had occurred at a home in Somerset Drive, Somerset Park.

Van Reenen said reports from the scene suggest that six men armed with firearms and knives gained entry into the home while the homeowners and their four children were asleep.

“The armed suspects confronted the young family, tying them up with shoelaces, before confining them to a bedroom. The suspects threatened to burn the homeowner’s young child if they did not provide information as to where the valuables were kept,” said van Reenen.

He said the men ransacked the home at stole flat screen TV’s, cell phones, a safe with a firearm, jewellery and an undisclosed amount of cash before making off in the homeowner’s two Mercedes Benz vehicles.

He said the robbers had tried to steal the homeowners double door fridge but it was found on the property.

“The homeowners managed to free themselves and press their panic button, alerting our emergency contact centre, however at this stage the suspects had already made off in the family vehicles,” he continued.

He said one of the vehicles was fitted with a tracking device and was later found abandoned in KwaMashu by the Marshall Security Special Operations Team.

“Although no physical injuries were sustained in the ordeal, the family were left considerably traumatised and the assistance of the Durban North Umhlanga Crisis Team was sought to council them,” he said.

He said police were on scene and were investigating and processing.

Police could not be reached in time of publication.

Daily News