Following the violence by a truck driver protest near the Mooi River Toll plaza in KwaZulu Natal police are warning motorists not to stop or drive into the area to observe the activity Picture supplied by Nicho Barnard-Mooi River Community Crime Watch

Durban - If you come across mob activity while driving, take the first exit and get away from the area. Do not stop or drive into the area to observe the activity.

This was the warning from police after Sunday’s violent protests at the Mooi River Toll Plaza when several trucks were looted and torched.

Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said yesterday that some people found themselves in a “tight spot” by driving through mobs.

“This needs common sense. Some people risk their lives by thinking that they can drive through a mob that is looting and burning down trucks. In the mob, there are opportunistic thugs who will stop at nothing to get what they want,” she said.

Mbhele said some motorists pushed forward to see what was happening.

“That the mob is targeting trucks doesn’t mean that light motor vehicles are safe.

“Take an immediate available exit. Put your lives first rather than be curious to see what is happening ahead,” Mbhele said.

A group of people blockaded both carriageways of the N3 at the toll gate.

When the police arrived, extensive damage had already been caused and 23 trucks had been burnt.

Fifty-six people, aged 15 to 47, were arrested.

However, only eight people, including two sisters aged 15 and 16, were charged with theft.

The others were released because of insufficient evidence of any wrongdoing.

Sandile Khwela, 28; Mzwakhe Khumalo, 30; Xolisile Lamula, 24; Nkanyiso Sikhosana, 32; Wiseman Mthalane, 37; and Siphiwe Sithole, 47; appeared before magistrate Gerrie Muller at the Mooi River Magistrate’s Court.

They were remanded and the case was adjourned to May 7 for further investigation.

Sisters

The sisters, who cannot be named because they are under-age, were handed over to their parents and social workers after spending Sunday night in the holding cells.

The six applied for Legal Aid representation.

Mbhele said people could get hurt in a mob situation because the police would find it difficult to get to them.

“It can happen that when they get to you, it would be too late for you to be rescued. It is therefore advisable that motorists avoid areas where there’s a mob situation.”

This was in spite of police still being in the Mooi River area because of a threat of repeated violence, Mbhele said.

The N3 Toll Concession said assessing damage to the road would take some time because the process would involve people of different expertise.

Spokesperson Anita Heyl said they had no power over safety measures for motorists, but their employees were evacuated from the plaza lanes.

“Security at the plaza was enhanced, SAPS were deployed and employees were evacuated from the plaza lanes.

“Extensive damage was caused to the roadway on the southbound and northbound sections of the N3 toll route.

“Damage was also caused to associated infrastructure such as guardrails. While the N3 toll route was closed in the vicinity of the Mooi Plaza (on Monday), temporary repairs were effected in order to open the road in time for peak traffic on Workers’ Day.

“Permanent repairs will be effected after due assessment,” Heyl said.

She said the costs of the damage would be known after a comprehensive assessment was completed.

To lay an asphalt pavement (the top road layer) costs in excess of R500 000 per kilometre, per lane.

Four lanes were affected, Heyl said.

Daily News