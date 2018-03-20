Durban - There are some adults who have used emotional blackmail to get their hands on their parents’ houses, Tafta, the Durban-based Association for the Aged has said.

“They expect their parents to sign over their assets to them, and if they don’t, they tell them they will never see their grandchildren again,” revealed Tafta chief executive Femada Shamam.

And there had been cases where the elderly had caved in and their children had not followed through on their promises, she said.

“Some children are very supportive of their elderly parents, but there are some who are not,” added Shamam.

With abuse of the elderly on the rise and predicted to increase even further as the growing population ages, Tafta - the voice of the elderly in Durban which houses about 2 000 elderly people in homes across the city - has highlighted the problem on the eve of the country’s Human Rights Day.

“The elderly have a right to be protected and to ensure that no harm or distress comes to them. When their rights are violated, that’s grounds for abuse.”

Abuse could be physical or emotional and is sometimes both.

“Physical abuse is often accompanied by name-calling,” Shamam said.

Tafta, which celebrates 60 years of caring for the aged this year, has called on the government to deliver more supportive services - as set out in the Older Persons Act - to enable the elderly to continue living in their homes for as long as possible.

But the organisation says it was aware of the “very real threat of elder abuse stemming from frustrations associated with caring for elders”.

However, with the proper support systems, it was possible that older people could be cared for at home without risk.

Now, to raise awareness about the rights of the elderly, Tafta is planning a rights of the elderly awareness walk in Durban on June 14, followed by a dialogue with the elderly and various role-players on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15.

This action plan aims to achieve a better understanding of the situation and to investigate how to change it.

Then, the issues will be raised at the Older Person’s Parliament, part of the KZN Legislature, in September.

Weziwe Thusi, the MEC for Social Development, was very passionate about caring for the elderly and “wherever she goes, she warns families about abusing the elderly”, her spokesperson, Ncumisa Ndelu, said last night.

If you think an elderly person is being abused, you can report it to the KZN office of the Human Rights Commission (Tel: 031 304 73323/4/5) or to HEAL (Halt Elder Abuse) on the toll-free number 0800 003081.

Daily News