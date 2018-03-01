Durban - A 26-year old man was shot after he pointed a gun at police during a chase in the Durban city centre on Thursday. Officers were patrolling when they spotted a group of four men, standing near a vehicle. When the group saw police approaching, they fled.

Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, police spokesperson, said officers ran after them and managed to corner one of the men.

“During the chase, the suspect allegedly pointed a firearm towards the members and the members allegedly shot and wounded the suspect. An unlicensed firearm with seven rounds of ammunition was recovered. The injured suspect was rushed to hospital under police guard and the other three are still at large,” Zwane said.

A case of possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition was opened at Durban Central police station and the suspect will be charged for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Once he is discharged from hospital, he will appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court. The police are still searching for the other three who are still on the run.

The recovered firearm will be sent for ballistic tests to establish if it was used in any other crimes in the province. The man will also be profiled and check if he is not involved in any other crimes that were reported in the CBD area for the past few weeks.

