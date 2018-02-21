Durban - Interpol Turn Back Crime Campaign and the Community Policing Forum of South Africa have made a call to government to implement a "One Cop killer , One Life Sentence" policy.

In a statement released, the organisations said they have witnessed police and metro police officers being killed like “flies”.

The attack on law enforcement officers can only be seen as a direct attack on the state and is aimed at terrorising the community they said.

The Ngcobo Police Station massacre as being “Satanic” and that if police are attacked then the public are nothing in the face of criminals

“When the lives of police members on duty are taken by highly organised , brave and cold - calculating perpetrators of crime , the call must be made to our bulwark of defense. The SA Parliament. We are therefore making this call with calm minds and a sober conscience,“ the statement said.

The organisations also called on non governmental organisations like Afriforum and Section 27 among others to speak out against the incident that happened at the police station. “We are traumatized by the images of the Ngcobo Police Station murder and robbery… In many countries of the world and so called advanced democracies those who kill cops are hunted down like scum of the earth that they are.”

Citizens of South Africa should not be quiet when police officers were being killed by criminals.

Daily News