Durban - A high-ranking KZN police officer accused of wrongfully orchestrating the arrest of author Jacques Pauw is under investigation for two similar charges. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has confirmed that the conduct of Colonel Reuben Govender, based in Durban North, is under the spotlight yet again.

“I can confirm that Ipid is investigating this matter and two other matters in which similar conduct is alleged to have happened,” Ipid’s national spokesperson, Moses Dlamini, told the Daily News.

Although he was unable to provide specifics, Dlamini said that in the two other matters, the policeman followed the same modus operandi - he was in charge of “arresting people for civil matters”.

Read: Myburgh, Pauw welcome probe into cop

Cop's meeting request an attempt to intimidate, says #Pauw

Hawks raid Jacques Pauw's home over 'confidential information'

Last year, Govender obtained warrants of arrest for Pauw, author of The President’s Keepers, and investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh.

It was alleged that Govender became involved in the matter when businessman Roy Moodley took exception to the fact that he was mentioned as one of Zuma’s funders in the book.

According to court documents, Govender obtained the warrants of arrest from a magistrate at the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court even though the case against Pauw did not fall within the court’s jurisdiction. During the application to have the warrants withdrawn, Magistrate Irfaan Khallil also raised doubts about the legitimacy of the stamps used on the documents.

Daily News