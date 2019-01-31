Durban - A 52-year-old KwaMashu man who shot dead a woman he believed stole his cellphone was jailed for 15 years in the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. Mseshi Thulani Cele, 52, an operations manager, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Nosipho Nduli, 35, on February 14, 2017.

He was found guilty in August and his sentencing took place this week.

Cele had given the woman who lived in his area a lift.

Shortly after, he realised his Samsung cellphone had been missing.

When he failed to find the phone, Cele, together with his niece, went in search of the woman.

They found the woman in Ntombela Road, KwaMashu.

She had been in the company of a few boys.

Cele had apparently fired a warning shot using his firearm.

This caused the boys and Nduli to also run away.

While fleeing the court heard that Nduli fell and Cele shot her once in the back of the head.

She died at the clinic while receiving medical treatment.

State Prosecutor Kaystree Ramsamujh said the only befitting sentence was a prison sentence.

Cele appeal on his conviction and sentence was denied.

He was taken to Westville Prison.

Daily News



