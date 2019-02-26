Durban - The parents of a five-year-old boy who are preventing the KZN Health Department from giving their chronically ill child a blood transfusion - because of their Jehovah's Witness beliefs - have roped in a Nigerian based doctor to assist them in their court battle. On Tuesday, a sworn affidavit by Dr Marcus Aniekan Inyama Asuquo, the chief consultant haematologist at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital in Nigeria was submitted to the Durban High Court as the parents of the child and the department continued to lock horns over the issue.

The affidavit by Asuquo, in support of the parent's decision to refuse the transfusion, said that he had a look at the child's medical records and that his haemoglobin levels are keeping with a "child in good condition".

The urgent application to have the transfusion carried out on the child was made by advocate Dashendra Naidoo on September 28, last year on behalf of Dr Noxolo Mbadi, head of Paediatrics at Addington Hospital, and KZN Health MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo - 10 days after the child was admitted to hospital.

Mbadi said if the boy who suffers from sickle cell anaemia did not receive the blood transfusion he could suffer a stroke or die.

In her affidavit, the doctor said: “We cannot allow the child to deteriorate without a blood transfusion, which is the only option to save the child’s life".

In September Durban High Court Judge Graham Lopes granted the order.

The couple, who are hearing impaired, spoke to POST through their translator, Silas Ngetar at the time.

Ngetar said despite a court order that the boy be given a blood transfusion if necessary, it did not happen.

He said the parents’ decision was based not on cowardice but on biblical principles.

Asuquo, who is also an associate professor at the University of Calabar, disclosed in his affidavit that he was also a Jehovah's Witness.

"I do not believe my religious affiliation has in any way affected my opinions, which are informed by my experience as a specialist haemotologist and specifically as a scientist involved in researching alternative to blood transfusion treatment."

Asuquo said that he had extensive experience in treating patients with sickle cell anaemia which is extremely prevalent in Nigeria.

From looking at the child's medicals records the doctor said that there was no evidence that the quality of care given to the child at home will change for worse to warrant a blood transfusion.

He said that as part of research a five-year-old who receives a blood transfusion could suffer iron overload.

Asuquo added that it was imperative to state that not all children with SCA will eventually develop a stroke.

The opinions I have expressed represent my true and complete professional opinions on the matters to which they refer.

The matter was adjourned to May 13 for the applicants to file responding papers.

Daily News