Durban - Detectives who are investigating this week’s Sun City prison escape have arrived in Durban and are working with local authorities to identify two suspects who were killed after a shootout with police.

“The investigators from Johannesburg and Durban will go to the mortuary today for an identification process,” confirmed KZN Hawks spokesman, Simphiwe Mhlongo.

The suspects - who were both awaiting trial for murder in separate cases - were killed after facing off with Durban police on Tuesday night. It is believed they were part of a group of 16 prisoners who escaped from the Johannesburg Correctional Centre on Monday.

The officers from the Durban Organised Crime Unit, Durban K9 Unit and the Provincial Tracking Unit; had been following up on a lead about the suspects when their car was spotted on the R33 near Greytown.

Mhlongo said when the police tried to stop the vehicle, the suspects opened fire on them. Police returned fire, killing both suspects. Investigators recovered a 9mm pistol and a toy gun off the suspects.

The break in this investigation came after 16 awaiting trial prisoners escaped from the Johannesburg Correctional Centre at around 3am on Monday. According to preliminary reports they’d escaped through a pipe shaft and used an object to break the wall before proceeding to the fence.

The escapees are awaiting trial for an array of serious crimes, including murder and robbery.

